USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea

210506-N-BF356-1332
NORTH SEA (May 6, 2021) A CH-53 Stallion helicopter from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) lands on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during routine flight operations, May 6, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 03:09
|Photo ID:
|6637431
|VIRIN:
|Resolution:
|6492x4328
|Size:
|771.3 KB
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
