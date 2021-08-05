Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY welcomes visitors from Kanto Plain [Image 4 of 4]

    CFAY welcomes visitors from Kanto Plain

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.08.2021

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    210508-N-NS063-1194
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 8, 2021) - Residents from the Kanto Plain look at photos of the command board inside building C2 aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka during a base historical tour organized by the Yokosuka Tourism Association. In complying with Health Protection Condition Bravo and COVID-19 prevention measures, three groups of 10 individuals toured dry docks 1 through 3, which date back to the 1880’s, the CPO Club, before visiting the CFAY headquarters building C2. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photos by Tetsuya Morita)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 01:25
    Photo ID: 6637403
    VIRIN: 210508-N-NS063-1194
    Resolution: 6985x4662
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY welcomes visitors from Kanto Plain [Image 4 of 4], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    community relations
    CFAY
    partnership

