CFAY welcomes visitors from Kanto Plain

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 8, 2021) - A volunteer guide with the Yokosuka Tourism Association explains the history of Fleet Activities Yokosuka to residents from the Kanto Plain. In complying with Health Protection Condition Bravo and COVID-19 prevention measures, three groups of 10 individuals toured dry docks 1 through 3, which date back to the 1880’s, the CPO Club, before visiting the CFAY headquarters building C2. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photos by Tetsuya Morita)

