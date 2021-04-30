MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training

A Soldier assigned to Alpha Company, 24th Military Intelligence Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, radios a simulated nine line medevac request as part of Anglerfish Day driver and casualty evacuation training at Dagger Complex, Germany, April 30, 2021. All participating Soldiers received essential training on basic driver knowledge and preventive maintenance checks and services, combat lifesaver and tactical combat casualty care, radio etiquette and nine line medical evacuation, communication security and reacting to contact. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

