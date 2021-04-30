Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training [Image 9 of 23]

    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training

    GERMANY

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Thomas Mort 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A Soldier assigned to Alpha Company, 24th Military Intelligence Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, provides security as part of Anglerfish Day driver and casualty evacuation training at Dagger Complex, Germany, April 30, 2021. All participating Soldiers received essential training on basic driver knowledge and preventive maintenance checks and services, combat lifesaver and tactical combat casualty care, radio etiquette and nine line medical evacuation, communication security and reacting to contact. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2021 12:44
    Photo ID: 6637001
    VIRIN: 210430-A-YQ762-0172
    Resolution: 5976x3984
    Size: 13.36 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training [Image 23 of 23], by Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training
    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training
    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training
    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training
    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training
    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training
    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training
    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training
    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training
    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training
    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training
    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training
    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training
    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training
    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training
    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training
    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training
    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training
    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training
    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training
    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training
    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training
    MI Soldiers conduct Anglerfish Day training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cls
    usareur
    StrongerTogether
    armynewswire
    anglerfish

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT