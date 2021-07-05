Master Sergeant Eric Zilaitas prepares to airdrop heavy equipment from a C-17 Globemaster III's over Estonia on 8 May 2021 during DEFENDER-Europe 21.



DEFENDER-Europe 21 is large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries.



This year, more than 30,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in 14 countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea region.



Photos by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy

Date Taken: 05.07.2021