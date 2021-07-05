C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from the 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, as well as aircraft from a variety of other units, wait on the runway at Pope Air Force Base for soldiers from 82nd Airborne and Royal Army soldiers from 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment to depart for DEFENDER-Europe 21 on 7 May 2021.



DEFENDER-Europe 21 is large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries.



This year, more than 30,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in 14 countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea region.



Photos by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy

