210507-N-QI061-0272

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 7, 2021) Sailors communicate during a General Quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117). Paul Ignatius is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

