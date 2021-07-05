Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210507-N-QI061-0182 [Image 2 of 10]

    210507-N-QI061-0182

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Beard    

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    210507-N-QI061-0182

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 7, 2021) Sailors combat a simulated fire during a General Quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117). Paul Ignatius is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 10:20
    Photo ID: 6636290
    VIRIN: 210507-N-QI061-0182
    Resolution: 5634x3621
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

