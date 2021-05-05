2105015-N-QI061-0480

210505-N-QI061-0480



ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 5, 2021) Seaman Kury Santiago, from Vancouver, Wash., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) signals to the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) during a replenishment at sea. Paul Ignatius is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

