    210505-N-QI061-0144 [Image 6 of 9]

    210505-N-QI061-0144

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Beard    

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    210505-N-QI061-0144

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 5, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Recruit Jerry Wynn, from Columbus, Ohio, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) communicates with the bridge during a replenishment at sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188). Paul Ignatius is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    VIRIN: 210505-N-QI061-0144
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Underway
    117
    DDG
    USS Paul Ignatius

