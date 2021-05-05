210505-N-QI061-0144



ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 5, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Recruit Jerry Wynn, from Columbus, Ohio, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) communicates with the bridge during a replenishment at sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188). Paul Ignatius is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

