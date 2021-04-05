Proud Americans create Lactation Room for nursing Soldiers

U.S. Army Pfc. Letitia Dawson, chaplain assistant, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment “Proud Americans,” 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) labels her breast milk storage bags as she prepares to pump in the Proud American Lactation Support Room May 4, in the 2-32 FAR headquarters on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The lactation support room is open to all female Soldiers in the unit as a safe, comfortable and resourceful place to utilize when necessary during the duty day. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright, 1st Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.08.2021 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US