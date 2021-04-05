Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Proud Americans create Lactation Room for nursing Soldiers [Image 3 of 4]

    Proud Americans create Lactation Room for nursing Soldiers

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Pfc. Letitia Dawson, chaplain assistant, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment “Proud Americans,” 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) labels her breast milk storage bags as she prepares to pump in the Proud American Lactation Support Room May 4, in the 2-32 FAR headquarters on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The lactation support room is open to all female Soldiers in the unit as a safe, comfortable and resourceful place for to lactate when necessary during the duty day. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright, 1st Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs)

    This work, Proud Americans create Lactation Room for nursing Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    101st
    Proud Americans
    Artillery
    Mother's Day
    People First

