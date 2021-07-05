82nd Night JFE

NURMSI, Estonia — U.S. Army Soldiers of Echo Company, 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, parachuting onto the field for the Joint Forcible Entry operation for Swift Response 21, here, May 8, 2021. Swift Response 21 is a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21 which involves special operations activities, air assaults, and live fire exercises in Estonia, Bulgaria, and Romania, demonstrating airborne interoperability among NATO allies. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote).

