    82nd Night JFE [Image 3 of 4]

    82nd Night JFE

    NURMSI, ESTONIA

    05.08.2021

    Photo by Spc. Christian Cote 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    NURMSI, Estonia — U.S. Army Soldiers of Echo Company, 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, parachuting onto the field for the Joint Forcible Entry operation for Swift Response 21, here, May 8, 2021. Swift Response 21 is a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21 which involves special operations activities, air assaults, and live fire exercises in Estonia, Bulgaria, and Romania, demonstrating airborne interoperability among NATO allies. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 02:50
    Photo ID: 6636170
    VIRIN: 210508-A-AB407-132
    Resolution: 6509x4339
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: NURMSI, EE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Night JFE [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Christian Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Estonia
    JFE
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    SwiftResponse21
    82ndAirboneDivision

