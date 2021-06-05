15th MEU HIMARS Marines test communication systems on a KC-130J at Cold Bay, Alaska for Northern Edge 2021

210506-M-PQ459-2006 COLD BAY, ALASKA (May 6, 2021) – U.S. Marines with High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Detachment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to board a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, at Cold Bay airport, Alaska to test communication systems in support of Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

