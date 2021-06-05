Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU HIMARS Marines test communication systems on a KC-130J at Cold Bay, Alaska for Northern Edge 2021 [Image 4 of 5]

    15th MEU HIMARS Marines test communication systems on a KC-130J at Cold Bay, Alaska for Northern Edge 2021

    COLD BAY, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210506-M-PQ459-2038 COLD BAY, ALASKA (May 6, 2021) – U.S. Marines with High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Detachment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, test communication signals on a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, stages at Cold Bay, Alaska in support of Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

    This work, 15th MEU HIMARS Marines test communication systems on a KC-130J at Cold Bay, Alaska for Northern Edge 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIMARS
    15th MEU
    Marines
    MKIARG15MEU
    NorthernEdge
    NE21

