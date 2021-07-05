210507-N-VI515-1063

SAN DIEGO (May 7, 2021) Janet Kozlowski, a civilian nurse assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), poses for a photo along with a gift marking her 50 years as a nurse during the National Nurses Week (NNW) cake cutting ceremony May 7. NNW occurs annually May 6-12 and has been a recognized event since 1954. During this week, the Military Health System (MHS) focuses on telling the story of the MHS through the lens of military and civilian nurses. NMCSD’s number one priority is providing the safest, highest quality patient-centered medical care for our veterans, service members and their families. NMCSD is committed to operational readiness, outstanding customer service and always delivering world-class health care. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erwin Jacob V. Miciano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.07.2021 15:51 Photo ID: 6635827 VIRIN: 210507-N-VI515-1063 Resolution: 2837x4262 Size: 833.75 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Nurses Week [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Erwin Jacob Miciano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.