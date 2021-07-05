Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Nurses Week [Image 6 of 9]

    National Nurses Week

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erwin Jacob Miciano 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    210507-N-VI515-1046
    SAN DIEGO (May 7, 2021) Janet Kozlowski, a civilian nurse assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), received a gift marking her 50 years as a nurse during the National Nurses Week (NNW) cake cutting ceremony May 7. NNW occurs annually May 6-12 and has been a recognized event since 1954. During this week, the Military Health System (MHS) focuses on telling the story of the MHS through the lens of military and civilian nurses. NMCSD’s number one priority is providing the safest, highest quality patient-centered medical care for our veterans, service members and their families. NMCSD is committed to operational readiness, outstanding customer service and always delivering world-class health care. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erwin Jacob V. Miciano)

