11th MEU ADRD conducts amphibious assault training

A U.S. Marine with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides security after coming ashore for amphibious assault training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 7, 2021. The training was conducted to enhance amphibious landing capabilities using combat rubber raiding crafts and scout swimmers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

Date Taken: 04.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.07.2021 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US