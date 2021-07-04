Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU ADRD conducts amphibious assault training [Image 4 of 18]

    11th MEU ADRD conducts amphibious assault training

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides security after coming ashore for amphibious assault training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 7, 2021. The training was conducted to enhance amphibious landing capabilities using combat rubber raiding crafts and scout swimmers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 13:03
    Photo ID: 6635302
    VIRIN: 210407-M-ON629-1265
    Resolution: 2667x4000
    Size: 7.8 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU ADRD conducts amphibious assault training [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

