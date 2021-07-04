11th MEU ADRD conducts amphibious assault training

A U.S. Marine with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, patrols up the beach after coming ashore during amphibious assault training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 7, 2021. The training was conducted to enhance amphibious landing capabilities using combat rubber raiding craft and scout swimmers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)
