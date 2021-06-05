210506-N-HG846-0056 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 6, 2021) – An MH-60R Seahawk attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-51) conducts flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) May 6. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

