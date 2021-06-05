Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210506-N-HG846-0001 [Image 1 of 4]

    210506-N-HG846-0001

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210506-N-HG846-0001 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 6, 2021) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician 2nd Class Daniel Rojas, from Las Vegas, conducts a visual inspection during an engineering drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) May 6. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 08:04
    Photo ID: 6634735
    VIRIN: 210506-N-HG846-0001
    Resolution: 1052x1576
    Size: 652.42 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210506-N-HG846-0001 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    Destroyer Squadron
    USS Rafael Peralta
    DDG 115
    RPR
    Task Force 71

