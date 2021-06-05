210506-N-HG846-0001 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 6, 2021) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician 2nd Class Daniel Rojas, from Las Vegas, conducts a visual inspection during an engineering drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) May 6. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 08:04
|Photo ID:
|6634735
|VIRIN:
|210506-N-HG846-0001
|Resolution:
|1052x1576
|Size:
|652.42 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210506-N-HG846-0001 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT