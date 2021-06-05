210506-N-HG846-0001 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 6, 2021) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician 2nd Class Daniel Rojas, from Las Vegas, conducts a visual inspection during an engineering drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) May 6. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

