    PSAB hosts a COVID-19 vaccine distribution event

    SAUDI ARABIA

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Medical personnel from the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron hosted a COVID-19 vaccine distribution event for joint forces at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 4, 2021. The event was part of ongoing efforts to distribute more than 900 Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine doses, following the DoD Director of Health Affairs' direction for military treatment facilities to resume administration of the vaccine. DoD personnel are highly encouraged to take the vaccine to protect their health, their families, their community, and lower the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Location: SA
    This work, PSAB hosts a COVID-19 vaccine distribution event [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PSAB: Prince Sultan Air Base: SrA Samuel Earick: Senior Airman Samuel Earick: AFCENT: U.S. Air Force

