Medical personnel from the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron hosted a COVID-19 vaccine distribution event for joint forces at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 4, 2021. The event was part of ongoing efforts to distribute more than 900 Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine doses, following the DoD Director of Health Affairs' direction for military treatment facilities to resume administration of the vaccine. DoD personnel are highly encouraged to take the vaccine to protect their health, their families, their community, and lower the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.07.2021 06:20 Photo ID: 6634689 VIRIN: 210504-F-EZ422-0066 Resolution: 3623x2059 Size: 1.66 MB Location: SA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PSAB hosts a COVID-19 vaccine distribution event [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.