Aircrew members participate in emergency parachute training hosted by Tech. Sgt. Kenji Scouton, NCO in charge of survival, evasion, resistance and escape operations of the 18th Operations Support Squadron, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2021. The course requires aircrew members to demonstrate the ability to correctly get untangled, land and steer while being strapped into a harness during a virtualy reality simulation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.07.2021 02:14 Photo ID: 6634565 VIRIN: 210323-F-GD090-0139 Resolution: 4243x6365 Size: 2.81 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SERE instructors teach Emergency Parachute Training [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.