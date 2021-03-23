An aircrew member demonstrates the proper technique for landing while participating in emergency parachute training, a survival, evasion, resistance and escape led course, taught at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2021. The course begins with a lecture to help refresh the aircrew members of important procedures while airborne. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 02:14
|Photo ID:
|6634563
|VIRIN:
|210323-F-GD090-0028
|Resolution:
|5570x3713
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, SERE instructors teach Emergency Parachute Training [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
