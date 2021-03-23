Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE instructors teach Emergency Parachute Training [Image 1 of 6]

    SERE instructors teach Emergency Parachute Training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An aircrew member demonstrates the proper technique for landing while participating in emergency parachute training, a survival, evasion, resistance and escape led course, taught at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2021. The course begins with a lecture to help refresh the aircrew members of important procedures while airborne. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE instructors teach Emergency Parachute Training [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parachute
    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    SERE
    Virtual Reality
    USINDO-PACOM

