An aircrew member demonstrates the proper technique for landing while participating in emergency parachute training, a survival, evasion, resistance and escape led course, taught at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2021. The course begins with a lecture to help refresh the aircrew members of important procedures while airborne. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.07.2021 02:14 Photo ID: 6634563 VIRIN: 210323-F-GD090-0028 Resolution: 5570x3713 Size: 1.79 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SERE instructors teach Emergency Parachute Training [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.