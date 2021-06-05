15th MEU Marine exchanges best practices with Air Force cyber operators for Northern Edge 2021

210506-M-JO645-1058 COLD BAY, ALASKA (May 6, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kyle Bradford, left, a satellite transmissions operator and native of Paris, KY, with Joint Task Force Enablers, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Vile, a cyber control operator and native of Harper’s Ferry, WV, with 673d Communication Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, pose for a photo during Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Desiree King)

