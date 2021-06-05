15th MEU Marine exchanges best practices with Air Force cyber operators for Northern Edge 2021

210506-M-JO645-1043 COLD BAY, ALASKA (May 6, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kyle Bradford, middle, a satellite transmissions operator with Joint Task Force Enablers, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Vile, left, and Airman 1st Class Timothy Clegg, both cyber control operators with 673d Communication Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, discuss frequency settings on a Hawkeye 3 Light Antenna in support of Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Desiree King)

