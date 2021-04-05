RIJEKA, Croatia (May 04, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jonathan Arevalo, right, and Seaman Jared Ford paint the starboard side anchor gold for having earned a retention award aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, May 04, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

