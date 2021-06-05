Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diamond Sharp Award

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Steven Koehler, 15th Wing command chief presents a coin to Tech. Sgt. John Westlund, 17th Operational Weather Squadron weather craftsman, for going above and beyond by helping a wingman in need at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 6, 2021. Westlund was also awarded the Achievement Medal, an award given for meritorious service rendered specifically on behalf of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper) (This image was cropped to emphasize the subject.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 22:46
    Photo ID: 6634411
    VIRIN: 210506-F-GM429-0035
    Resolution: 3191x2659
    Size: 641.22 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diamond Sharp Award [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Instincts, energy drinks save a life

    JBPHH
    USAF

