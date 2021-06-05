Chief Master Sgt. Steven Koehler, 15th Wing command chief presents a coin to Tech. Sgt. John Westlund, 17th Operational Weather Squadron weather craftsman, for going above and beyond by helping a wingman in need at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 6, 2021. Westlund was also awarded the Achievement Medal, an award given for meritorious service rendered specifically on behalf of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper) (This image was cropped to emphasize the subject.)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 22:46
|Photo ID:
|6634411
|VIRIN:
|210506-F-GM429-0035
|Resolution:
|3191x2659
|Size:
|641.22 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Diamond Sharp Award [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
