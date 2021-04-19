Master Sgt. Jamison Jones, 647th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, presents the Diamond Sharp award to Tech. Sgt. John Westlund, 17th Operational Weather Squadron weather craftsman, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 19, 2021. Westlund was nominated by his First Sergeant and received the award for going above and beyond and demonstrating first sergeant qualities for helping out a fellow Airman in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

