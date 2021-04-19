Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diamond Sharp Award [Image 1 of 2]

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Jamison Jones, 647th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, presents the Diamond Sharp award to Tech. Sgt. John Westlund, 17th Operational Weather Squadron weather craftsman, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 19, 2021. Westlund was nominated by his First Sergeant and received the award for going above and beyond and demonstrating first sergeant qualities for helping out a fellow Airman in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 22:46
    Photo ID: 6634410
    VIRIN: 210419-F-GM429-0013
    Resolution: 3127x2085
    Size: 507.42 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Diamond Sharp Award [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBPHH
    USAF

