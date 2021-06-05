WHITE BEACH, Japan (May 5, 2021) Marine Expeditionary Operations Training Group conducts a coxswain course at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan May 5, 2021. The five-day course is designed to introduce 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force personnel to the safe operating of the RHIB. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 22:33
|Photo ID:
|6634406
|VIRIN:
|210506-N-QY759-0236
|Resolution:
|5902x4216
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, White Beach Coxswain Course [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
