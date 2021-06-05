Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    White Beach Coxswain Course [Image 1 of 6]

    White Beach Coxswain Course

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (May 5, 2021) Marine Expeditionary Operations Training Group conducts a coxswain course at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan May 5, 2021. The five-day course is designed to introduce 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force personnel to the safe operating of the RHIB. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 22:33
    Photo ID: 6634402
    VIRIN: 210506-N-QY759-0051
    Resolution: 7485x5346
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, White Beach Coxswain Course [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    RHIB
    White Beach
    CFAO
    EOTG

