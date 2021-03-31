Brig. Gen. Tim Donnellan, Assistant Adjutant General-Air, and Chief Kelly Bonjovi, State Command Chief of the Idaho Air National Guard, visit the 266th Range Squadron to participate in a ribbon cutting of the RANS new Persistent Cyber Training Environment, March 31, 2021 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The 226 RANS supports the DoD with world-class threat emitter training and air battle management. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 18:24
|Photo ID:
|6634130
|VIRIN:
|210331-Z-YH478-1040
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ribbon cutting for the RANS new Persistent Cyber Training Environment [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
