    Ribbon cutting for the RANS new Persistent Cyber Training Environment [Image 3 of 4]

    Ribbon cutting for the RANS new Persistent Cyber Training Environment

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Brig. Gen. Tim Donnellan, Assistant Adjutant General-Air, and Chief Kelly Bonjovi, State Command Chief of the Idaho Air National Guard, visit the 266th Range Squadron to participate in a ribbon cutting of the RANS new Persistent Cyber Training Environment, March 31, 2021 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The 226 RANS supports the DoD with world-class threat emitter training and air battle management. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    Ribbon Cutting
    Idaho National Guard
    266th Range Squadron

