Ribbon cutting for the RANS new Persistent Cyber Training Environment

Brig. Gen. Tim Donnellan, Assistant Adjutant General-Air, and Chief Kelly Bonjovi, State Command Chief of the Idaho Air National Guard, visit the 266th Range Squadron to participate in a ribbon cutting of the RANS new Persistent Cyber Training Environment, March 31, 2021 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The 226 RANS supports the DoD with world-class threat emitter training and air battle management. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

Date Taken: 03.31.2021