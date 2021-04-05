Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Table 12 Field Artillery Qualification [Image 1 of 4]

    Table 12 Field Artillery Qualification

    YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Spc. Dean Johnson 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, discuss preparations, for Table 12 Field Artillery Qualification, around a Stryker at Yakima Training Center May 4, 2021. Field artillery tables are procedures designated from Table 1 through Table 18 and provide crew, section, and team qualification through collective training up to the battalion and Brigade Combat Team levels to support the commander's assessment of training readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dean Johnson)

    Howitzer
    Stryker
    qualification
    M777
    lancer
    table 12

