Table 12 Field Artillery Qualification

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, prepare to fire the M777 Howitzer during Table 12 of the Field Artillery Certification and Qualification at Yakima Training Center May 4, 2021. Field artillery tables are procedures designated from Table 1 through Table 18 and provide crew, section, and team qualification through collective training up to the battalion and brigade combat team levels to support the commander's assessment of training readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dean Johnson)

Date Taken: 05.05.2021
Location: YAKIMA, WA, US