U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training Graduation and Coining Ceremony

The first flight comprised entirely of U.S. Space Force Guardians graduated from Air Force Basic Military Training on May 6, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Thirty-one men comprised Flight 429, and four women were members of Flight 430. These 35 Guardians were among the total 571 graduates from the 324th Training Squadron. After graduation, the new Guardians will attend technical training at one of three bases: Vandenberg AFB, Calif.; Goodfellow AFB, Texas; and Keesler AFB, Miss. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas A. Coney)

