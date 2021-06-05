Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training Graduation and Coining Ceremony [Image 6 of 9]

    U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training Graduation and Coining Ceremony

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Thomas Coney 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The first flight comprised entirely of U.S. Space Force Guardians graduated from Air Force Basic Military Training on May 6, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Thirty-one men comprised Flight 429, and four women were members of Flight 430. These 35 Guardians were among the total 571 graduates from the 324th Training Squadron. After graduation, the new Guardians will attend technical training at one of three bases: Vandenberg AFB, Calif.; Goodfellow AFB, Texas; and Keesler AFB, Miss. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas A. Coney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 17:10
    Photo ID: 6634051
    VIRIN: 210506-F-KV581-006
    Resolution: 2994x1992
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training Graduation and Coining Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Thomas Coney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training Graduation and Coining Ceremony

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Air Force Basic Military Graduation ceremony
    #BMTGrad
    324th TRS: U.S. Space Force

