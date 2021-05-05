Members of the 63rd Civil Support Team, Oklahoma National Guard, partner with first responders as part of a 72-hour field exercise in Altus, Oklahoma, May 4-6, 2021.

This multi-day training event is one of several exercise scheduled around the state this year designed to test Guard members, emergency management personnel and first responders ability to quickly work to together during natural and man-made disasters. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Geoff Legler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 17:12 Photo ID: 6634045 VIRIN: 210505-A-BB392-277 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 14.66 MB Location: ALTUS, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 63rd Civil Support Team trains with City of Altus [Image 2 of 2], by LTC Geoff Legler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.