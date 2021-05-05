Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    63rd Civil Support Team trains with City of Altus [Image 1 of 2]

    63rd Civil Support Team trains with City of Altus

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Geoff Legler 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Members of the 63rd Civil Support Team, Oklahoma National Guard, partner with first responders as part of a 72-hour field exercise in Altus, Oklahoma, May 4-6, 2021.
    This multi-day training event is one of several exercise scheduled around the state this year designed to test Guard members, emergency management personnel and first responders ability to quickly work to together during natural and man-made disasters. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Geoff Legler)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 63rd Civil Support Team trains with City of Altus [Image 2 of 2], by LTC Geoff Legler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    OKGuard
    63rdCST
    63rdCST_Altus

