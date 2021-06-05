Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III address media members during a joint press briefing with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 6, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 15:53
|Photo ID:
|6633954
|VIRIN:
|210506-D-XI929-2002
|Resolution:
|5692x3787
|Size:
|930.96 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley hold joint press briefing [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
