Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley hold a joint press briefing from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 6, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 15:54
|Photo ID:
|6633960
|VIRIN:
|210506-D-XI929-2006
|Resolution:
|5510x3666
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley hold joint press briefing [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT