    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley hold joint press briefing [Image 5 of 8]

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley hold joint press briefing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley hold a joint press briefing from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 6, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 15:54
    Photo ID: 6633960
    VIRIN: 210506-D-XI929-2006
    Resolution: 5510x3666
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley hold joint press briefing [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley hold joint press briefing

    Secretary of Defense
    SD
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Lloyd J. Austin III
    SecDefAustin

