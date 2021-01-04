Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Brigade wraps up Mini-Clothesline Project [Image 3 of 3]

    Eagle Brigade wraps up Mini-Clothesline Project

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Sara Fischer, a Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention victim advocate for the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, left, and Sgt. 1st Class Shawn Settles, a sexual assault response coordinator for the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, right, prepare a mini-clothesline project station, April 1, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. April was the inaugural Fort McCoy mini-clothesline project. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 18:11
    Photo ID: 6633751
    VIRIN: 210401-A-JL341-599
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 982.76 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Eagle Brigade wraps up Mini-Clothesline Project [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS

    SHARP
    Clothesline Project
    SAAPM
    SHARP Awareness Month
    Not Just April

