Sara Fischer, a Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention victim advocate for the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, left, and Sgt. 1st Class Shawn Settles, a sexual assault response coordinator for the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, right, prepare a mini-clothesline project station, April 1, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. April was the inaugural Fort McCoy mini-clothesline project. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 18:11 Photo ID: 6633751 VIRIN: 210401-A-JL341-599 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 982.76 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eagle Brigade wraps up Mini-Clothesline Project [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.