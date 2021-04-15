Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Brigade wraps up Mini-Clothesline Project [Image 2 of 3]

    Eagle Brigade wraps up Mini-Clothesline Project

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    A mini-clothesline project station was setup at the McCoy’s Community Center to provide an area of support for those that wanted to participate in the program during the month of April on Fort McCoy, Wis. Besides the McCoy’s Community Center, stations were setup at four other locations throughout the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    SHARP
    Clothesline Project
    SAAPM
    SHARP Awareness Month
    Not Just April

