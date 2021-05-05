RTC Capt. Erik Thors Change of Command

Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Larry Mayberry pipes the official party aboard at the Recruit Training Command (RTC) change of command ceremony. Capt. Erik Thors was relieved as the RTC commander by Capt. Jeffry Sandin. (U. S. Navy photo by by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)

