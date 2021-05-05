Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RTC Capt. Erik Thors Change of Command [Image 1 of 7]

    RTC Capt. Erik Thors Change of Command

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Camilo E Fernan 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Capt. Erik Thors speaks at the Recruit Training Command (RTC) change of command ceremony RTC. Thors was relieved as the RTC commander by Capt. Jeffry Sandin. (U. S. Navy photo by by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 18:12
    Photo ID: 6633731
    VIRIN: 210505-N-BM202-2089
    Resolution: 5836x4669
    Size: 20.66 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RTC Capt. Erik Thors Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RTC
    Boot Camp
    recruit training command
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    change of command

