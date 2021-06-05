Paratroopers with 3rd Battalion, 509th parachute infantry regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, board A Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147 during an exercise at Donnelley Training Area, Alaska, Feb., 10, 2021. (Photo Credit: Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk; reprinted from “Regaining Arctic Dominance”)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 15:14
|Photo ID:
|6633311
|VIRIN:
|210506-O-QO895-034
|Resolution:
|607x486
|Size:
|48.67 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Winter is Here: USAMRDC Charts Course for Army’s Arctic Strategy [Image 2 of 2], by RAMIN KHALILI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT