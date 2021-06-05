Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Winter is Here: USAMRDC Charts Course for Army’s Arctic Strategy [Image 1 of 2]

    Winter is Here: USAMRDC Charts Course for Army’s Arctic Strategy

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by RAMIN KHALILI 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Range safety patrols the drop zone at Donnelley Training Area, AK, on his snowmobile as paratroopers with 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, parachute in at the beginning of exercise Arctic Warrior 21, Feb., 08, 2021. (Photo Credit: Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk; reprinted from “Regaining Arctic Dominance”)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 15:14
    Photo ID: 6633310
    VIRIN: 210506-O-QO895-954
    Resolution: 820x560
    Size: 45.09 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter is Here: USAMRDC Charts Course for Army’s Arctic Strategy [Image 2 of 2], by RAMIN KHALILI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Winter is Here: USAMRDC Charts Course for Army’s Arctic Strategy
    Winter is Here: USAMRDC Charts Course for Army’s Arctic Strategy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFC
    Arctic Strategy
    MOMRP
    USAMRDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT